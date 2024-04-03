WhiteCoin Price Reaches $0.0138 on Major Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $10.56 million and $155,237.64 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

