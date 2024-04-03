Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Trading Up 4.8%

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $107.74 and last traded at $107.11. 1,392,261 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,845,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.62.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.99.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $61,410.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,453,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $100,963.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $61,410.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,453,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,828 shares of company stock worth $7,345,942. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 43.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 147.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $545,957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

