XYO Price Tops $0.0094 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. XYO has a total market capitalization of $126.50 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XYO has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One XYO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00007555 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00023511 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00014347 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001580 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,442.26 or 0.99903148 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00012559 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.17 or 0.00133074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000064 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00952029 USD and is down -2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $1,415,519.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.