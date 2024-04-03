YieldMax Innovation Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:OARK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

YieldMax Innovation Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:OARK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.4757 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from YieldMax Innovation Option Income Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

YieldMax Innovation Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

YieldMax Innovation Option Income Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.86. 140,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,513. YieldMax Innovation Option Income Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YieldMax Innovation Option Income Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in YieldMax Innovation Option Income Strategy ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of YieldMax Innovation Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:OARK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.45% of YieldMax Innovation Option Income Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

YieldMax Innovation Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax ARKK Option Income Strategy ETF (OARK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

