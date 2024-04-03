YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY) to Issue $2.61 Dividend

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 2.6083 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:NVDY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.20. 1,276,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,856. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.92. YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $31.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY – Free Report) by 245.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,315 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 2.15% of YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NVDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Nvidia stock (NVDA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

