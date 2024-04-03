Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Sells $71,918.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $71,918.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,098,529.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Santiago Subotovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $144,338.61.

On Friday, February 9th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $136,173.96.

Shares of ZM stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $63.22. 2,830,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,428,871. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.58. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.87 and a 1-year high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

