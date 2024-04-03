Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $55.00

Shares of Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.72), with a volume of 14814 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.72).

Zytronic Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 6.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 65.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 73.02. The company has a market capitalization of £5.84 million, a P/E ratio of -383.33 and a beta of 1.00.

About Zytronic

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology, as well as zypos, zybrid, zytouch, zyprofilm, zyfilm, RFI and EMI shielded filters, and optical filters and display protection glass.

Further Reading

