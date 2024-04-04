1,097 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Bought by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $4,495,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD stock traded down $10.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $309.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,663,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,873. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.60. The company has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 858.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $365.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,667 shares of company stock worth $94,227,350. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

