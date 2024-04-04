12,000 Shares in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Bought by Seed Wealth Management Inc.

Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 15.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at $160,000. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,173. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $12.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

