42-coin (42) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $2.11 Million

42-coin (42) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 4th. One 42-coin coin can currently be purchased for $50,186.85 or 0.72972486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 42-coin has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. 42-coin has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $45.17 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 42-coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.95 or 0.00146301 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00015857 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00008490 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000188 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001405 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000026 BTC.

42-coin Coin Profile

42-coin (CRYPTO:42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

42-coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 42-coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 42-coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.