AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III Sells 29,250 Shares

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $1,761,142.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,281,020.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Mcclain Holmes III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AAR alerts:

On Tuesday, April 2nd, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 28,145 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $1,631,284.20.

AAR Price Performance

NYSE:AIR traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.09. 659,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,072. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $73.95. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair began coverage on AAR in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AAR by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,202,000 after buying an additional 601,462 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,726,000 after purchasing an additional 44,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,026,000 after purchasing an additional 537,011 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,888,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of AAR by 11.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 680,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,494,000 after purchasing an additional 71,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.