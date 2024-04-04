ABCMETA Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $460,467.68 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 4th. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $460,467.68 and approximately $18.45 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000457 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

