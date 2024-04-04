Acala Token (ACA) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Acala Token has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $153.67 million and $8.19 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00007541 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00014257 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00021740 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001599 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,346.88 or 1.00205829 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00011758 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.04 or 0.00130539 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.15826792 USD and is down -3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $13,346,439.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.