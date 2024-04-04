Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Lowered by Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,242 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 3.9% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,054,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,400,437,000 after buying an additional 1,153,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,375,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,077 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $1,252,070,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,916,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,015,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD traded down $14.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.83. The stock had a trading volume of 88,008,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,384,039. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.60. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.02 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $268.00 billion, a PE ratio of 318.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,513,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.52.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

