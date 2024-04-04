Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 600 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total transaction of $96,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 143,131 shares in the company, valued at $23,002,583.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ABNB traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.84. 3,536,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,861,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.58 and its 200-day moving average is $140.30. The company has a market cap of $102.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABNB. Susquehanna raised their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley Financial began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

