Alison Bauerlein Sells 10,123 Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 10,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $51,424.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 426,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:SGHT traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.58. The company had a trading volume of 122,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,009. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $276.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.13. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 68.53% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. The company had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.
