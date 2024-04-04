AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Major Shareholder Purchases $103,000.00 in Stock

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cayman Holdings Ilwaddi bought 20,000 shares of AlTi Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,913,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,253,314.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AlTi Global Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALTI traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.13. The company had a trading volume of 68,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,573. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $612.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81. AlTi Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $12.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of AlTi Global from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Institutional Trading of AlTi Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 313.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,281,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after acquiring an additional 971,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AlTi Global by 1,223.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 315,530 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of AlTi Global during the first quarter valued at about $3,216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlTi Global in the 1st quarter worth about $2,989,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in AlTi Global by 355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 145,826 shares during the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AlTi Global Company Profile

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

