Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Shares Up 2.7%

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.79. 2,668 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 7,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. It has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.

