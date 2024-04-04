American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.68

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 376132 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $151.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.48.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

