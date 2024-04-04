Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Trading Down 1%

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.86 and last traded at $12.94. Approximately 906,558 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,753,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 36.02 and a quick ratio of 36.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green purchased 10,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $132,002.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 162,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,120.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 671.7% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

