Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Danaher were worth $45,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR traded down $2.41 on Thursday, hitting $241.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,693,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,234. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $259.00. The stock has a market cap of $179.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Barclays downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Danaher

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.