Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,029,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,774 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $50,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 410.5% during the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 54,262 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,967,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 97,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 46,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.68. 12,353,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,757,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.68.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

