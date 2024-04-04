Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,462 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $43,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.81 on Thursday, reaching $168.53. 7,490,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,596,202. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

