Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) COO Laurent R. Moll Sells 4,191 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) COO Laurent R. Moll sold 4,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $29,462.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 588,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,139,875.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arteris Stock Performance

Arteris stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.06. The company had a trading volume of 124,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,979. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Arteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $8.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $267.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Arteris had a negative net margin of 68.70% and a negative return on equity of 150.71%. The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Institutional Trading of Arteris

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 368,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 200,950 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arteris during the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000. Westerly Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arteris during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,378,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

