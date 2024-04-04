Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 70,435 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,329 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,435 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $74,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc grew its position in NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.07. 12,098,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,501,509. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The stock has a market cap of $135.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.48.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.52.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

