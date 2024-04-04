Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,703 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Extra Space Storage worth $66,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXR. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 35.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.08.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EXR traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,699. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.74. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.17%.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at $13,785,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,532 shares of company stock worth $514,819 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

