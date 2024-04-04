Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $134.96 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,292,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,862 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up approximately 0.5% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 2.19% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $134,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 611.1% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,201.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA GLDM traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $45.31. 4,717,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063,050. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day moving average of $40.15. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $45.71.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

