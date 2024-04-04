Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $73.70 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,873 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Honeywell International worth $73,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,982,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,428,954,000 after purchasing an additional 146,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after purchasing an additional 241,992 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,995,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,307,000 after purchasing an additional 347,808 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,433,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,188,533,000 after purchasing an additional 263,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HON traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $196.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,414,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,745. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87. The stock has a market cap of $127.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.11.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

