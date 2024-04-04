Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 59,877 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,486,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,877 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $87,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 540,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,037,000 after purchasing an additional 180,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 449.1% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 28,946 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:O traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.61. 3,921,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,122,228. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.27.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.257 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.45%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.