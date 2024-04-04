Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 19,700 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 604,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.20% of Digital Realty Trust worth $82,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DLR traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $139.86. 1,177,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,307. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $154.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 164.31%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

