Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 30,042 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 423,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30,042 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.7% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $180,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,255,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,866,020,000 after acquiring an additional 495,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,308,223,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,075,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,593,025,000 after buying an additional 251,516 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,420,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,311,670,000 after buying an additional 318,077 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $7.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $469.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,504,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,443. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $355.97 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The stock has a market cap of $438.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $468.44 and its 200 day moving average is $428.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $481.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

