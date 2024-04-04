Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,241 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.98, for a total transaction of $1,615,071.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,042,938.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.55, for a total transaction of $1,595,045.55.

On Monday, March 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total transaction of $1,584,002.61.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.12, for a total transaction of $1,607,983.92.

On Friday, March 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.83, for a total transaction of $1,630,317.03.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $1,735,966.65.

On Thursday, March 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.73, for a total transaction of $1,654,215.93.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total transaction of $1,617,790.71.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $1,701,107.22.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.80, for a total transaction of $1,695,997.80.

On Friday, February 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.72, for a total transaction of $1,728,302.52.

Atlassian Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TEAM traded down $2.92 on Thursday, hitting $192.32. 1,281,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,009. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.07 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.44. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $258.69.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEAM. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.0% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $4,281,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

