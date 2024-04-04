Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) Insider Sells $188,673.66 in Stock

Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) insider Ian Shakil sold 45,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $188,673.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,183.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ian Shakil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Ian Shakil sold 58,978 shares of Augmedix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $230,603.98.

On Thursday, March 28th, Ian Shakil sold 31,994 shares of Augmedix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $129,895.64.

Augmedix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AUGX remained flat at $4.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,608. Augmedix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of -0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Augmedix

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUGX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Augmedix in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Augmedix in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Augmedix in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Augmedix in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Augmedix in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AUGX. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Augmedix from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Augmedix in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on Augmedix from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

