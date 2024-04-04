Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.72

Shares of Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.72 and last traded at $12.47, with a volume of 23288 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

Aviva Stock Down 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.87.

Aviva Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.5488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.26.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

