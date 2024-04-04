Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Free Report) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.75. 1,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Stock Up 2.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Company Profile

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services in Italy. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Wealth Management, and Large Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers funding and lending services, insurance products, financial advisory, and electronic payment services; financial and non-financial services; wealth management and financial planning services; consultancy services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital banking services.

