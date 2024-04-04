Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) Trading 0.4% Higher

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.27 and last traded at $24.24. 90,232 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 36,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.13.

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.79.

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.3097 per share. This is a boost from Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 1,807.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

