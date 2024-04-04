Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) Trading 0.4% Higher

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.27 and last traded at $24.24. 90,232 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 36,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.13.
Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.79.
Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.3097 per share. This is a boost from Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.