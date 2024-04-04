Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Trading 1.4% Higher

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8 – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €49.04 ($52.73) and last traded at €48.98 ($52.67). 147,634 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 54,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at €48.28 ($51.91).

Bechtle Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is €48.46 and its 200-day moving average is €45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Bechtle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates through two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT, and training services for IT operation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.