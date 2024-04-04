Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Trading 3.2% Higher

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 179,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 314,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Beyond Air Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -0.18.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Beyond Air by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,333,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,278 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Beyond Air during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Beyond Air by 676.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 32,369 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in Beyond Air by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,120,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Beyond Air by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 38,984 shares in the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

