Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Holdings Boosted by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 333.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,634 shares during the period. Biogen makes up 1.0% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,627,000 after purchasing an additional 691,843 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Biogen by 204.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 446,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,781,000 after purchasing an additional 300,086 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Biogen by 24.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,189,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,725,000 after buying an additional 233,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 113.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 422,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,012,000 after buying an additional 224,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,929.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,929.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky bought 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 882 shares of company stock valued at $202,030. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BIIB. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $315.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.52.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $205.30. 776,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.03 and a 200-day moving average of $240.51. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $205.22 and a one year high of $319.76. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of -0.02.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

