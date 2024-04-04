Birch Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Birch Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises 8.7% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $15,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $568,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:NVO traded down $3.05 on Thursday, hitting $123.94. 4,001,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,141,802. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $75.56 and a 52 week high of $138.28. The company has a market cap of $556.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 49.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

