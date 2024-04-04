BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $813.97 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $813.97 million and $1.05 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for $65,543.35 or 1.00021765 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007474 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00023573 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00014269 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001575 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00012550 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.15 or 0.00132990 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 66,298.56707084 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,070,976.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

