Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for about 5.4% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $8,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 39,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,294,783.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.09. 2,444,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,739,201. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.57. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $133.56. The stock has a market cap of $90.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 205.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.25.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

