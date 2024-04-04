BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Trading Down 11%

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Free Report) fell 11% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 37,201 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 19,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

BluMetric Environmental Stock Down 11.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.75 million, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.96, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.32.

About BluMetric Environmental

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solutions for environmental issues worldwide. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and wastewater treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

