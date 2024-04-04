BNB Price Reaches $582.71 on Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, BNB has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $582.71 or 0.00858096 BTC on popular exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $87.14 billion and $2.33 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,535,359 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,535,470.10365745. The last known price of BNB is 578.77195548 USD and is up 4.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2130 active market(s) with $2,264,259,700.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

