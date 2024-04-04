Breakwater Capital Group Boosts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.13.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $117.14. 13,799,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,730,733. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.85. The stock has a market cap of $214.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

