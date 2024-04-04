Breakwater Capital Group Buys 1,054 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Fortune 45 LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 58,986 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 16,895 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.49. The stock had a trading volume of 330,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,377. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.08.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.