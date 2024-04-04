Breakwater Capital Group Buys 3,050 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.65. The stock had a trading volume of 41,884,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,264,387. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $42.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $150.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

