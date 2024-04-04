Breakwater Capital Group Buys 347 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in General Electric were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in General Electric by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.39. The stock had a trading volume of 11,873,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,540,667. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.76 and its 200-day moving average is $131.01. The company has a market cap of $161.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. General Electric has a 52 week low of $93.47 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

