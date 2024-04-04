Breakwater Capital Group Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Breakwater Capital Group lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,430,000 after acquiring an additional 161,791 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 53,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.74 on Thursday, hitting $186.62. 283,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,323. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.61 and its 200 day moving average is $171.56. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $192.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.