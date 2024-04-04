Breakwater Capital Group Takes $825,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% during the fourth quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,903,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $254.61. 3,118,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,273,236. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.49. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $200.20 and a 12-month high of $261.07. The stock has a market cap of $359.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

